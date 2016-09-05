Get into commercial farming, MP says

GOILALA people in Central have been encouraged to get into commercial agricultural projects to supply produces to Port Moresby.

Goilala MP William Samb launched an agriculture project in Onongae last Thursday and urged the people to till their land instead of flocking to the urban centres and doing nothing.

“We will buy your produce in your villages and sell them in Port Moresby,” he said.

Samb said Goilala had the potential to become the food bowl which could meet the demand of Port Moresby and Central.

“The first French Catholic missionaries came here and saw the potential for cash crops and introduce coffee from South America,” he said.

“Even though we have been farming, we have not been exposed to commercial farming until the arrival of the missionaries.”

Samb said they would start a project to produce spring onions and English potatoes before trying out other crops.

“The Fresh Produce Development Agency has advised us to produce onions and potatoes first to see how they can be transported to Port Moresby. And when transporting and marketing is successful, then we will venture into producing other crops like beans and cabbages.”

Related