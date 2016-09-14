Get rid of regionalism

IT IS good that people have realized what regionalism and tribalism have done to the lives of people in our cities and towns. It is time to talk about Papua New Guinea as a whole. Can the two daily newspapers also consider doing away with allocating regional news columns and pages in their papers? The news pages focusing on Islands;

Highlands; Momase and Southern regions are only promoting regionalism and not national unity. So maybe the dailies should remove the regional tags and give a wider coverage under a more nationalistic approach.

-S.Sisiwan, Gerehu, NCD