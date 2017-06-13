Getting by in the city with buai

By DORINE PALANGA

EARNING a decent living in the city is very hard for buai seller Carolyn Olog.

From Mendi in Southern Highlands she has been living at Hohola in Port Moresby for the past 24 years.

She moved to Port Moresby in 1993 to find job opportunities like many of her friends who had also moved to the capital city.

After not being able to find any job, Carolyn tried her hand in selling betel nut to earn an income.

She built on that business over the years and today earns a steady income from the sale of buai, enough to support herself and her family.

She is married but does not have children.

Looking back, Carolyn says the last couple of years have been tough because of the ban on the sale of betel nut in Port Moresby by National Capital District Governor Powes Parkop. “The buai ban affected a lot of people, not only the buai sellers but also Central people who grow betel nut,” Carolyn said.

Vendors such as her are frequently chased by the police and city authorities who have been tasked to enforce the ban.

They even damage their market tables at times.

Carolyn, therefore, moved away from the Hohola market and set herself up at a location in Waigani where she also sells cigarettes to people working in nearby offices.

“The selling of buai earns a lot more profit than the purchase of it in bulk from the Mekeo people for reselling,” she said.

Carolyn hopes that the NCD governor will look seriously into problems faced by people such as her who are small income-earners dependent on the sale of betel nut to survive in the city.

It is the only source of income to support their families.

