GG candidates must know requirements

AS we all know the mandatory duties and responsibilities of the Governor-General (G-G), there must be set eligibilities rules or requirements to be met before someone to become a candidate for this regal post. It is very important that G-G candidates have the following common characters or requirements: He or she is a renowned figure for his contributions for nation-building. He or she must not have criminal records and is a reputable person whose the role model to upcoming generations. He or she must not have more than one wife or husband. Hence, among the candidates shown their interest to contest for the election, the consistent runner-up candidate is making his last intention for the post. Former Wapenamanda MP Sir Pato Kakaraya is coming back and making up his mind to contest for G-G post for the last time. He is absolutely eligible to contest the post and this time we want him to succeed.

Mangi Waps, Via email