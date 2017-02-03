GG candidates should resign before contesting

I respect the decision and prerogative of the National Parliament to elect the new Governor-General of Papua New Guinea.

It would have been ideal, transparent, in the interest of protecting the good Office of the Governor-General that all those who wish to contest the position must be seen to be neutral and must resign from their respective positions one year earlier, especially if one is a serving Member of Parliament.

If the current law is silenced in this regard then the contestants must hold unto one-self to do the right thing.

It would be morally correct and to maintain a high standard to do so to protect the Office of the Governor -General.

The current law has to be reviewed and changed to protect the Governor-General’s Office.

We do not wish to cast a shadow in the election of the Governor-General and fuel speculation that PNG standards are sub-standard and our Governor-General being looked down upon.

We will be hosting the important Apec Summit in 2018 and we must set high standards and high bench marks!

I would like to congratulate Mr Bob Dadae as the Governor General elect of Papua New Guinea.

I would also like to thank and commend Mr Timothy Bonga and salute Brigadier General (Retired) Ted Diro who contested for the position.

Luimack Johnson,

Port Moresby

