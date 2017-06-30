GG should declare this election as failed

I WRITE to express my disappointment at the manner in which actual casting of votes were conducted at each polling sites especially in Goroka.

Only one police officer was sent to each polling site to provide security for polling officials and ballot papers.

To make matters worse, electoral rolls were not made available by electoral commission to be used so that eligible voters can exercise their constitutional rights to elect leaders of their own choice and not to be intimidated by supporters of certain candidates.

It is disappointing to witness so many voters been turned away due to lack of presence of inadequate security personals and unavailability of common rolls unlike in previous elections. Ballot papers were forcefully removed from presiding officers and divided among supports of each candidates in the presence of lone police officer and observers from United Nations who witnessed the event unfold right in front of them.

Governor-General should declare this election a failed election and electoral commissioner should conduct fresh election.

Kotiufa Sniper

Goroka

Like this: Like Loading...