GG and EC should start a fresh election

THERE seem to be a growing chorus of frustration and disapproval over the way this election is conducted throughout the parts of the country.

If more eligible voters have not vote due to names not on the electoral roll, then they did not exercise their constitutional right and their obligation as citizens of this so called democratic country.

The Governor-General and the Electoral Commission should nullify it and start a fresh election with the assistance of foreign experts.

Otherwise, there will be a lot of court dispute and other election related problems that might disrupt service delivery after the election

Gelo Luke

Marvellous Maprik

