GG must declare this election null and void

GOOD citizens, I as a native of this beautiful Christian nation would like to air and share some points I feel and see is not right concerning our general election which is into its first week.

The situation reports we received right across the nation on the polling stations are quite similar unlike previous elections.

The system seems to be monopolised and that inspired me to bring this up to our attention.

Take note of the following which is happening only in this election.

Ghost names recorded in the common rolls;

polling’s started somewhere around 9.30am to 10.30am;

polling’s closed quite early exactly at 6pm (never compensated for the late commencement of polling);

most eligible voters left stranded/either told that they cannot vote due to time factor; and,

More than half the ballot papers returned back.

From these experiences we can conclude that this election is monopoliced with some delay tactics looked evident.

My appeal to the GG to declare this National event null and void.

Wauwegu Sofadena

JK@ 11A

