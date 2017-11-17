GG to open 7th PNG Games

By HENRY MORABANG

GOVERNOR-General Sir Bob Dadae will open the 7th BSP PNG Games in Kimbe, West New Britain tomorrow.

Sir Bob has accepted the invitation from the PNG Games Council and the host organising committee to officiate at opening ceremony at Muthuvel Stadium, formerly San Remo Sport Precinct.

Sir Bob’s first secretary John Yamin confirmed yesterday that Sir Bob would travel to Kimbe to officiate at the opening ceremony of the PNG Games.

Games sports director John Susuve yesterday confirmed that Sir Bob would officiate at the ceremony which will feature some local dancers from the province.

There will also be dancing groups from other provinces on the official programme.

Susuve said the provinces were making their own reservations and they were slowly making their way into Kimbe for the two-week long competitions.

Currently, 16 provinces have confirmed to attend the games while Enga, Hela, WHP, Jiwaka, New Ireland and Western have pulled out due to financial constraints.

However, the 16 provinces are assured of a great two weeks of competitions in West New Britain. Meanwhile, preparations of fields and venues are near completion with sports competition managers assisting to verify compliance with their international federation requirements.

Susuve said everything should be ready before tomorrow’s official opening.

