GG to thank electorate

By DELLYANNE ILAI

GOVERNOR-General elect Bob Dadae is travelling to Lae to thank the people in his electorate before leaving his seat as Kabwum MP at the end of this month.

“I am very thankful for my people who have supported me in the last three terms,” Dadae told The National.

Dadae said it was through their trust and confidence that he had served three terms.

He said he would visit the local level government areas as well to show his appreciation.

Dadae encouraged upcoming leaders to continue to uplift the face of his electorate to the next level.

