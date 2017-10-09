GG urges govt to provide good roads

By JIMMY KALEBE

GOVERNOR-General Sir Bob Dadae has urged the Government to provide good roads for the rural people in Morobe so they can easily get markets to sell their produce.

Opening the Morobe Cultural and Agricultural Show in Lae at the weekend, Sir Bob said one of the main agricultural cash crops in the province was coffee.

He said the Government should build roads and bridges to help the people make a living from agriculture.

“Agriculture is the key and backbone of the country which people must tap into to unveil its potential and contribute meaningfully to the economy of the country,” he said.

Sir Bob thanked the show committee for staging a successful event and putting an emphasis on agriculture which many rural people depended on.

Now into its 56th year, the show attracted more than 50,000 people from all parts of the country.

Show committee chairman Michael Quin said the event this year was better than last year because it had more companies coming on board as white-ribbon sponsors.

The highlights of the two-day show were the motorbike stunts, traditional dancing and songs, a mock battle staged by soldiers and a display by “cowboys”.

He said people behaved really well with no major incidents reported.

Coca-Cola gave more than K115,000 as the main sponsor and had signed on for the next three years.

