GG visits S’pore to fortify ties

GOVERNOR-General Sir Bob Dadae met Singapore President Dr Tony Tan Keng Yam at Istana in Singapore on Wednesday.

The courtesy call by Sir Bob was to try to renew and further strengthen bilateral ties between the two countries since the establishment of diplomatic relations between them since 1976.

Sir Bob said Papua New Guinea was grateful to Singapore for its assistance in education and training through Singapore’s technical cooperation programme which benefited many Papua New Guineans.

He said small island states like Papua New Guinea and Singapore continually faced growing challenges of climate change affecting islands in the Pacific.

There is a lot Papua New Guinea can learn from Singapore through disaster training initiatives, Sir Bob said.

As a significant trading partner, there is a lot that Papua New Guinea can learn from Singapore’s economic development strategies to better its economic prospects in the international market.” he said.

Sir Bob informed the President of PNG’s LNG project and extended an invitation to the Singaporean government and businesses to further explore investment opportunities in the exciting project.

The Singaporean president welcomed the invitation by the governor-general and stressed on the importance of small island countries to work together

“Singapore is interested in the PNG LNG project. We welcome your invitation and your views will be widely disseminated in the business community to seek opportunities to invest in PNG,” Dr Tan said.

“Papua New Guinea has a lot of natural resources. In Singapore we invest a lot in our people through education and training in medicine, technical know-how and such.

“We are happy to share our experiences with you as we have through the Singapore’s technical cooperation programme.

“Singapore welcomes discussions in the Paris Accord on Climate Change and as small island countries, it is important that we work together so that our voices can be heard.

“I would also like to congratulate Papua New Guinea for hosting the Apex (Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation) meeting next year.

Singapore hosted the Apec in 2009 and we are happy to share our experiences with Papua New Guinea, especially in the areas of protocol, security and in organising such big events.”

Dr Tan enquired about the general election in Papua New Guinea and was intrigued about the challenges PNG faced in conducting elections in remote areas that did not have access to basic infrastructures such as roads.

Sir Bob is expected back in Port Moresby today to a full military guard of honour by the Papua New Guinea Defence Force at Jackson International Airport.

He had travelled to London to be commissioned by the Queen as the 10th governor-general of Papua New Guinea.

