GG, wife extend sympathy to Sir Paulias

GOVERNOR-General Sir Michael Ogio and his wife Lady Esmie have expressed their sadness on the passing of Lady Kaludia Matane, wife of former governor-general Sir Paulias Matane.

Sir Michael said Lady Kaludia had personified the grace and sense of duty as a wife and a Papua New Guinean woman.

“She was loved and looked upon by many Papua New Guinean women,” Sir Michael said.

“It is with a heavy heart that I received the news of the passing of Lady Kaludia Matane, wife of Sir Paulias Matane, our former governor-general.

“Lady Kaludia had stood by Sir Paulias throughout his distinguished career and travelled extensively with Sir Paulias wherever his duty required – from the humble beginnings.

“She served our nation with great distinction and was awarded the Star of Melanesia in 2009.

“She was also made Commander (Sister) of the Order of The Most Venerable Order of St John of Jerusalem (CStJ) in 2006.”

Sir Michael, on behalf of Lady Esmie, staff and families at the Government House, passed their heartfelt condolences and sympathies to Sir Paulias, the Matane family, people of Viviran and Toma LLGs and East New Britain for their loss.

“On the loss of your beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother and a beautiful strong woman Lady Kaludia Matane, we pray for peace and comfort during this difficult time,” he said.

The late Lady Kaludia Matane passed away on Dec 19 at Vunapope Hospital in East New Britain.

Like this: Like Loading...