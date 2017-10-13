Ghate determined to deliver services

MEMBER for Daulo Pogio Ghate says the election petition challenging his victory will have no effect on his development agenda for the district.

Ghate said that he would focus on delivering basic services in his district despite the election petition filed by runner up candidate Ekime Mek Gorosahu.

“I was voted in by my people to serve them and the court case will not affect my duty.”

Ghate said his priority would be infrastructure development for the district.

“I will be building the main road to connect rural Daulo to Goroka which is the Asaro-Kongi road for which the ground breaking ceremony will be held sometimes this month.

“I will also focus on law and order in the district.

“I want to assure my people that development will not be put on hold while I attend to my court case; development and service will still be delivered.”

Ghate also challenged other leaders to not let election petitions stand in the way of delivering services to their people.

