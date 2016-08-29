‘Ghost schools’ irks minister

By CLIFFORD FAIPARIK

THERE has been establishment of ghost schools and inflation of school enrolments to receive extra funding from the tuition fee free (TFF) policy, Education Minister Nick Kuman says.

Kuman, while presenting his department’s ministerial statement in Parliament, said since 2012 schools were establish fraudulently and some established schools inflated their enrolments. There was misappropriation of TFF particularly the infrastructural grants and the teachers and leaning grants.

“These are some of the biggest challenges in implementing the TFF,” Kuman said.

“But we have some very good schools, good principals and headmasters.

“The department has taken measures to ensure that non registered schools will not get TFF. And we have now rectified school enrollments.”

Kuman said the impact of TFF has seen increased growth of children and by the end of this year, 2.1 milion children have been enrolled in schools throughout the country.

“While there is an increased enrollment, there are pressures in having classrooms, teachers’ houses, more teachers and learning resources. However, Government under various intervention programmes through district serevices improvement programme and provincial services improvement programme funds and I want to thank all, governors, MPs, government and private agencies to continue to the education of our children”.

Kuman said over K2.7 billion will be given under TFF by the end of this year since 2012.

