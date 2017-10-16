Ginigoada programme helps 377 people learn life skills

THE Ginigoada Bisnis Foundation (GBF) in Lae helped 337 people attain certificates in various programmes over three weeks.

The most fortunate were people living in settlements.

They were coached on skills about how to make a living.

The highest attendance was in adult literacy – 114 – and 102 in financial literacy at Lufa Maunten, 4-Mile on Thursday.

On Friday, 39 from Igam Barracks, mostly wives and children of members of the PNG Defence Force engineering battalion received certificates in basic health wellbeing and first aid after two weeks of training.

Prior to that, 82 participants at LBM (last block mangi) near Second Seven Dump received certificates for young life skills and are undergoing financial literacy training.

So far, 18,650 unfortunate youths and women in Lae, Huon Gulf, Nawaeb and Bulolo have been trained since 2014.

Ginigoada programme coordinator in Lae Don Savi said that the partner stakeholders were faithfully supporting the programmes.

“As we transit from subsistence farming, the urban drift to cities and towns requires modern technology and business knowledge and skills to harness lives in city,” Savi said.

“Thus, Ginigoada is encouraging these programmes to help settle some of these unemployment issues in settlements we are facing today.”

