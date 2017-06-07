Ginigoada receives K20,000

THE Ginigoada Business Development Foundation receives funds to support open learning projects in villages around Port Moresby and Central.

Ginigoada training manager Robert Evah yesterday received a K20,000 commitment from PricewaterhouseCoopers in Port Moresby yesterday.

“This is to enable us to cater for our training resources and fund our programmes to enable our participants in the two provinces to access good training,” he said.

“The mobile training programme offers courses which train people about basic literacy, basic computing, and the basics of business management.”

Evah said there were nine batches of literacy training and five batches of computer training in progress.

“Three of each discipline are stationed in different parts of the city. We are running them for four weeks. Our mobile training programmes have covered settlements such as Bomana, Nine-Mile, Two-Mile and Gerehu Stage 8,” Evah said.

She said they were trying to expand to other provinces but funding was a problem.

Ginigoada also provides basic education on social sciences and mathematics.

“We also have university graduates, who attend some of our programmes for job training before direct employment.”

The Ginigoada Business Development Foundation was established by Dame Carol Kidu to alleviate poverty in underdeveloped areas.

