Ginigoada training gives participants skills in hygiene and first aid

SEVENTY-seven participants last Friday graduated with from a training conducted by the Ginigoada Bisnis Development Foundation at Butibam Resources Centre in Lae.

The training is the 16th since Ginigoada was first introduced in Lae by former MP Loujaya Kouza.

The participants learnt life skills in health, hygiene and first aid.

They came from Finschhafen, Bulolo and 14 Mile. The rest were from the Lae Urban LLG and Ahi LLG.

The training was free and run by head trainer Charlie Wanjar and his assistant Rebecca Siliwen.

Chairman of Butibam Progress Paul Gware told the participants that the subjects they learned were among topics discussed by his board members.

“We have issue as we can see that in the country hospitals, clinics and aid posts are running short of medicines,” Gware said.

“This initiatives by Ginigoada and bringing it down to the community level benefits everyone.”

