Ginson, Basa open new Kabwum classrooms

MORE than 50 students at the Hondokay Elementary School in Kabwum, Morobe, can now enjoy learning in two new classrooms opened on Friday.

Morobe Governor Ginson Saonu and Kabwum MP Patrick Basa opened the two new classrooms funded by the district and the Digicel Foundation. Both buildings cost K150,000 and took more than six months to complete.

Students and teachers of the school located in Ward 12 of the Deyamos local-level government had been using semi-permanent and bush-material classrooms.

The opening was witnessed by district education coordinator Ezekiel Nigo and provincial elementary coordinator Haring Qoreka.

Saonu said education would be a priority for his government.

“I have assisted this school before, so I am here to see how they are doing. Services are for the people, so all leaders must work together to bring services to the people.”

Basa said the Kabwum District Development Authority had allocated K3.2 million for education.

“Education is one of our biggest problems in Kabwum,” he said.

“We do not have Kabwum pilots flying big planes. We need to have Kabwum ladies fly planes overseas just like other women. We need to change our mindsets. We are going to do this through education.”

