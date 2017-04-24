Girl, 13 raped – suspect on the run

A 13-YEAR girl was raped at Gabagaba village in Rigo district last week.

Central police commander Laimo Asi said the incident happened on April 7 between 8pm and 9pm.

Asi said the girl was allegedly threatened with a homemade gun and sexually penetrated by a 35-year-old man from the same village.

“The matter was reported to the Kwikila police station and the police responded immediately but the suspect managed to escape,” he said.

“The suspect is known to the villagers and the police are closely monitoring to arrest him.”

Asi called on the village elders and the councillor to hand over the suspect before the police went to search for him.

He said such perpetrators needed to be removed from society before a repetition.

Like this: Like Loading...