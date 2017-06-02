Girl, 8, wins logo comp

AN eight-year-old school girl’s ability to connect the traditional Hela culture with modern healthcare themes has won her K500 cheque in a logo competition.

Grade 4 student Jesmine Armitage surprised many when her logo design was selected by the Hela Provincial Health Authority ahead of 24 other submissions.

The authority ran a province-wide competition last year calling for designs that incorporate health and Hela themes.

Each logo was reviewed by health officers. All artists’ details were withheld to ensure bias did not affect the decision-making process.

She was asked to explain the meaning of her logo to people attending the announcement of the winner.

The authority’s director corporate services Elizabeth Boyd said it was great to have so many young people involved.

Jesime said she would use the K500 to assist her family attend a church opening in Margarima.

Her mother works in Hides and lives away from home.

Armitage is in Grade 4 at the ACE School in Tari. She hopes to become a pilot one day.

