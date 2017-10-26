Girl removed from shop

By CLIFFORD FAIPARIK

A girl was taken away yesterday by government officers who found her working in a shop owned by a foreigner at a village outside Port Moresby.

The girl, who said she was 13, told the officers she had been working at the shop for the past three months to support her grandmother and brother.

The shop owner was arrested by police officers who are members of the government team cracking down on illegal activities by non-citizens.

He is detained at the Boroko Police Station to be questioned over allegations of sexual abuse and for providing his employees filthy and unhygienic accommodation.

The team conducting spot-checks on business premises and questioning expatriates in Port Moresby is led by Deputy Immigration Officer Dino Mas.

It includes officers from PNG Customs, Labour, National Capital District Commission, police, PNG Censorship Office, Bank of PNG and Investment Promotion Authority.

The officers found that the girl was being employed as a shop assistant and worked long hours. She lived with other local employees in the sleeping quarters behind the store.

The girl said she was staying with her grandmother at 8-Mile and had to leave school to find work to support her grandmother and her younger brother.

“My mum died some years ago and my dad is mentally-affected. My grandmother is unable to look after me and my brother as she does not make much from selling shopping bags at Gordon Market. So my cousin brought me to this store. I’ve been employed here for three months now.”

Local employees told the officers that they had been ill-treated.

One said they were underpaid, worked long hours and the employer did not contribute to their superannuation.

