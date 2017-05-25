Girls’ school gets new dormitory at the cost of K500,000

STUDENTS at the Stang Lutheran Girls’ School in Kaiapit, Markham, Morobe, can now enjoy the comfort of a new dormitory.

The dormitory, which was jointly funded by the Markham District Development Authority, the Bavaria Lutheran Church of Germany, and school chairman Benjamin Woo at a cost of K500,000, was officially opened last Sunday following six months of construction work.

Present at the opening was local MP Paul Isikiel, Yabim district Lutheran church president Yasam Aiwara, Woo and parents and students.

Isikiel, who cut the ribbon, said the district was happy to partner with the churches to bring vital services, such as health and education, to the people.

Isikiel is Minister for Housing and Urbanisation. He named the building after Wood, a long-time Morobe

businessman and school chairman.

Woo is the managing director of PC & JY Woo Limited and a Lutheran church member

in Yabim District.

