Give me another five years, governor says

WESTERN Highlands Governor Paias Wingti has called on voters in the province to give him another five years to complete “unfinished business”.

He told people at the Alimp Primary School that when he was absent from Parliament in 1997 and 2007, development in the province was affected.

“But when I won the seat again in 2012, things fell into place again,” he said.

“I want you to give me five more years to fulfil my dreams for Western Highlands.

“You can judge me in 2022.”

Wingti said he wanted to see an educated population and that was why he was building schools.

“We want to ensure our children will be the best English speakers,” he said.

“We will equip all schools with library books.”

He denied claims that most of the new schools had not been registered and lacked facilities.

“A new school has to go through four stages before it becomes a fully fledged school,” he said.

“We have started stage one.

“We have three more stages to go.”

Wingti said he would concentrate on provincial affairs only and stay away from party duties.

