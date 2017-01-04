Give more autonomy to districts to help dept

By NICHOLAS SIREO

THE Government should give more autonomy to districts so they can assist the Works Department in maintaining the national highways, says Huon Gulf MP Ross Seymour.

He was reacting after floodwaters destroyed livestock, food gardens, cash crops and sections of the national highway disrupting traffic yesterday.

He said the Government should give more autonomy and empower the role of the works department in each district so that they could respond quickly when disasters struck.

“The roles of the Works department should be allocated to the districts so that we can respond quickly to assist when disaster happens along the highway,” he said.

Seymour told The National that lack of proper drainage and culverts near the main highway caused the flooding of the highways.

“This is an ongoing problem as it has been happening for many years due to lack of proper drainage near the road. Bigger culverts should have been built to allow smooth flow of water during heavy rains,” he said.

He said the build-up of sediments along the river and creek banks over a long period caused the floodwater to rise and flow on to the roads and villages.

Traffic along the national highway was halted between Klin Wara, Tararan and Zifasing villages in Wampar, Huon Gulf, Morobe from Monday night.

