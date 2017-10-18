Give your best to prosper

LIFE is odd with its twists and turns.

Sometimes you feel like quitting.

You want to find an easy way out thinking that will give a better result.

That is not how life works.

The best view comes from the hardest climb.

In other words, the best things and the greater rewards comes from hard work.

So wherever you are, never ever try to quit.

Life will always come with its own challenges.

Expect the unexpected.

All in all, with God, all things are possible.

Never see your future as bleak as if the Lord is not willing to help.

Even if things seem not to work out, keep trusting God.

Don’t give up easily.

Never quit.

Keep your hopes high even if there seems to be no way.

Sometimes, you grow your wings on the way down.

You learn from experiences as the best life teachers re our past experiences.

If you think you are beaten, you are. If you try to win, but you think you can’t, it’s almost certain you won’t.

Keep believing in yourself because when the going gets tough, the tough gets going. Papua New Guinea will never soar without its human resources.

Only if you give your best will your country prosper.

Joshua Wolia

Pacific Adventist University

Port Moresby

