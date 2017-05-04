Give credit where it’s due, the govt has accomplished so much

Please allow me space in your paper to express my thank you to the current government for the excellent service at Port Moresby General Hospital’s (PMGHs) Maternity,

Labour and Gynecology department.

About six weeks ago, my wife developed high blood pressure, due to her pregnancy and was admitted to a private hospital by her doctor.

She was requested by the doctor to have complete bed rest to bring her medical conditions to normal.

After spending a night at the hospital, the bill shot up exponentially and we were running low with funds.

Her doctor was quick to recommend for my wife to be transferred to PMGH’s Maternity, Labor and Gynecology department to save both the mother and the unborn child.

I was reluctant to accept the arrangement because of past experiences at PMGH’s General outpatient, where it has been a norm

for people to stand in the queue

for hours to receive medical attention.

Her doctor assured us that PMGH is now well managed and the

service is the same as in private hospitals.

With this assurance, the doctor made contact with the PMGH Emergency Department doctors and I drove my wife from the private hospital there.

It took about 10 minutes for my wife to be checked and she was then rushed to the Maternity, Labor and Gynecology department using the hospital’s ambulance.

She was admitted and allocated a bed right away.

She rested for almost three weeks with regular check by the nurses and medical doctors.

She also had the privilege of a full three healthy meals (breakfast, lunch and dinner) a day. Furthermore, the staff that treated her were experience and dedicated in their daily duties.

My wife’s condition improved but the condition of our unborn baby did not so the doctor suggested for caesarian to save both the mother and unborn baby.

We agreed and the operation was successful.

Both mother and child quickly recovered and are now safe at home without any complications.

All these services were provided at no cost due to the free health services introduced by the O’Neill Government!

I agree with Peter O’Neill’s statement that “credit should be given where it is due”.

This government will achieve many more good things if we give them the opportunity to govern in 2017 and beyond.

Tore Kila

NCD

