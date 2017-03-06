Give credit where due: Sosoro

A STRONG supporter of Hekari United Football Club says due credit should be given the club for what is has done for the game in the country.

Kossy Sosoro, pictured, a fan of Hekari and its president John Kapi Natto, called on “arm-chair critics” to “respect and give credit to people who have changed football in a short space of time.”

He said PNG football had taken 43 years to finish second to New Zealand in the Nations Cup, while it took John Kapi Natto only four years of semi-professional competition to qualify for the Fifa World Club championships in Abu Dhabi.

“He deserves a medal for his contribution to football in the country and not bashing from critics,” the Kutubu man said.

He said PNGFA should accord Kapi Natto some respect on his services to football through his baby —Hekari United FC.

Sosoro, who is also supporting Defence Rugby Football League Club through his business, Kawaso Limited, said Hekari had set a standard in discipline and commitment.

“As you can notice, many players who came through Hekari’s ranks, one way or the other, have prospered because of what they have learnt from the club.

“They may be good footballers but discipline and commitment is always the key to any successful football,” Sosoro said.

Sosoro called on Sports Minister Justin Tkatchenko to consider recommending Kapi Natto for some recognition for his contribution to football.

Like this: Like Loading...