Give deals to worthy contractors

IS the Apec Haus contractor the same contractor building the Taurama Road?

If so, then one wonders what criteria they have used to select this particular contractor as the job they are doing on the construction of the Taurama Road is so amateurish compared to what Hebou is doing on the 6-Mile to Butama Road.

Global started on the Taurama road some 6/7 months ahead of Hebou but it (Hebou) is well ahead in the works.

The standard of the job is so good including their traffic management system that there is hardly a hiccup in the traffic flow except perhaps for the 6-Mile round-about which is in any case is outside the scope of their responsibility.

Any contractor wishing to emulate the performance of Hebou should have their engineers on a training attachment with Hebou.

Good on you Hebou and keep up the good work to deliver a “value for money job, on time and constructed to specifications”.

While on this, I would like to state that only contractors with proven track records should be contracted on major capital works and city roads.

The Gerehu back road is another case in point where contractors without the necessary equipment and resources are engaged on major capital works programme without properly establishing their credentials and capabilities.

The standard of the job they are doing is so pathetic that one wonders how they ever got the contract at the first place.

Magi Highway Hobo, Via email