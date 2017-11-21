Give farmers real hope

I HOPE that the current National Agriculture Summit will address the K400 million that went to the ‘paper farmers’.

Pumping more money to Department of Agriculture and Livestock or any State agencies is not the answer.

Enable farmers to farm, produce and market.

If their labour is paying dividends they will stick to it.

Organise farm tools and machinery for soil cultivation.

Supply seedlings and provide maintenance support grants at district level.

Let farms operate without any artificial burdens.

We have seen disastrous plantation management schemes to rundown plantations like Wahgi Mek.

Farmers should chase away fake schemes proposed by Government agencies for cronies of politicians to make money under the guise of consultancy.

Galaxy, NCD

