Give Kagua Erave voters a fair go

THE disputed ballot boxes for Kagua Erave must be counted before the elimination process begins.

It will be unfair to not count ballot boxes that contain the names of leaders that the voters want to lead them.

Disputed boxes in other parts of the country have been allowed to be included in the counting and Kagua Erave deserves a similar treatment. Many things have not been right in this general election.

Many were denied their rights to vote because their names were missing from the Common Roll and others missed out because in some cases not enough ballot papers were distributed.

Kagua Erave does not want another five years of wasted time in court.

We want the ballot papers in those boxes counted.

The people’s choice is paramount. It has to be respected.

George Leo & FB

Like this: Like Loading...