Give loggers fair go

By MALUM NALU

KAVIENG MP Ben Micah has described the proposed changes to the log export tax as announced in the 2017 Budget last Tuesday as “bordering on insanity”.

“It is very sad to see an industry that has contributed so much to the opening up of so many coastal areas of the country, where there have been logging operations, being treated like this,” Micah told The National.

“When you look at the road network starting from Vanimo all the way to Western, it’s mostly been built by logging companies.”

Micah said this yesterday in support of the concerns raised by the PNG Forest Industries Association that the changes would put at risk a major national industry, greatly reduce Government revenue and foreign exchange earnings which exceeded K1 billion last year, and could result in as many as 15,000 Papua New Guineans losing their jobs.

“All of East New Britain, West New Britain, New Ireland, and Manus have benefitted from the logging industry,” Micah said.

“Logging has become a massive billion-kina industry turning over K300 million into the coffers of the Government.

“This massive increase in taxation is bordering on insanity.

“It beats me why Treasury could propose such an increase.

“To propose such an increase is completely unthinkable. It reflects the actions of a desperate Government that is pulling down the house.

“I don’t see any sense in an increase that is attempting to raise K88 million, but in the process, is killing the goose that lays the golden eggs.”

He said the billion-kina industry was being threatened and K300 million in revenue for the State was now in jeopardy.

“I am calling on the prime minister and the Treasury minister to come to their senses and propose amendments when the budget is debated, and remove this,” Micah said.

He said Kavieng had benefitted significantly from the operations of logging companies.

“There are issues relating to environment and landowner concerns, but these are regulatory issues, which reflects the failure of the Government. There is no question that in my own electorate of Kavieng we are benefitting,” Micah said.

