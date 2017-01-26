Give manager a fair go, PNG Power

THE move by PNG Power Ltd engineers and other staff to stop the appointment of another Papua New Guinean who has spent some years working for the organisation is a punch below the belt.

This much-maligned power utility has been under the microscope year after year simply because of self-interests and poor management at the executive management level.

Give a fair go to this manager and support him in any way you can to bring out a better PPL.

PPL staff should not forget that engineers and professionals in other discipline have been given chances to showcase their abilities, and not one has gone by without criticism.

It will only be an acting appointment so hold your fire until his performance has been measured and judged by the results delivered.

Taxpayer

Port Moresby

