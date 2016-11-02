Give parents power to guide, control children: Official

PARENTS must be given the power to guide and control their children, according to executive director of the Juvenile Justice Services Paul Wagun.

During a debate among students from schools in the National Capital District, Wagun told The National that children had rights in the United Nations convention of children but parents had no similar rights.

He said it was a concern that needed to be addressed.

“It’s a big concern and that shortfall has to be addressed in our policies, in our regulations and in our laws,” Wagun said.

He said mothers and fathers must be given powers to censor the conduct of their children, friends and facilities such as mobile phones which children come in contact with.

“Right now, parents don’t have those powers,” he said.

“So if children decided to exercise their powers under the United Nations convention, parents will be helpless to control and guide them.”

He said the country should provide some balance in terms of parental guidance, parental powers and parental control in respect to children who have sought the assistance of a lawyer.

Wagun said juvenile justice committees would be established in all the provinces to monitor how children were treated.

“The juvenile justice committee will be made up of heads of organisations who will shoulder the responsibility that will determine how children are treated in the 22 provinces,” he said.

