Give top priority to our people

IN any democracy, elected Members of Parliament are the peoples’ voices.

Besides being leaders, they are servants of the people and conduits of change, mandated to speak for their people and bring in development such as roads and bridges, education and training, curative and preventative health care and community based cooperatives enterprises.

They are to oversee the work of provincial and district administrations in planning and prioritising service improvements and facilitate the release and appropriation of DSIP funds, keep tract of developments, report their success and acquittal of expenses.

District services are delivered with the aim of achieving broader coverage to benefit the masses.

To be a Member of Parliament is a serious undertaking. Those who did not live up to their election promises, perform poorly and lack the skills and moral credentials say their goodbyes after the 2017 elections.

As many first-time MPs have realised, politics is not about grandstanding. It is about five years of toil, sweat, and people empowerment to stimulate their resilience towards achieving their goals.

Parliament is no ordinary house for amateurs and opportunists. Let’s hope that after the general elections, the new MPs will be those with the credentials to put the needs of the people above their own.

M M Ondassa, Via email