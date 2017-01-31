Give TTF funds on time: Principal

THE principal of one of the biggest secondary schools in Port Moresby says it is fair and important that tuition fee-free funds be made available to schools on time.

“Last year, the funding came in towards the end of the academic year, which did not benefit some Grade 10s and 12s,” Gerehu Secondary School principal Martin Kenehe said.

He has been principal there since 1995.

“Students of that year should benefit from TFF of that year, students graduating did not benefit,” he said

Kenehe said the funds went into school accounts just when schools were about to close.

“There must be continuous and consistent funding,” he said.

“The best year that we enjoyed TFF was in 2014.

“Last year, it came in small bits but not on time.

“Boarding schools were hit hard.

“We understand the downfall in the economy so principals must be dynamic and energetic, board of governing councils must be knowledgeable to have the schools continue with less difficulties.

“They must organise programmes to generate income for the school.”

Kenehe urged the Government to allow schools to impose some form of fees to assist in building projects like classrooms and teachers’ houses.

“If they (government) continue to narrow the freedom to collect fees, it will impact the quality of learning,” he said.

Meanwhile, he commended Gerehu Secondary parents for the support they had given to the school through the Parents and Guardians Association.

