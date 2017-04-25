Give voters some credit

WITH the 2017 general election underway, one can expect the campaigning process to intensify as it progresses to the polling stage.

And with well over 4000 candidates expected to seek public office, the voter across the 111 seats has a veritable smorgasbord to choose from.

But that is not to say those who turn out at the polls to cast their ballots will chose unwisely or be swayed by a whim or fancy, or induced in some way to vote for a particular candidate.

We have to give our people some credit provided all procedures are followed by election officials and all things being equal, the democratic process will prevail.

But the question then becomes not one of choice, as it should be in any election, but one of opportunity.

Voters in this country tend to get a bad rap, and indeed the whole electoral process has not had the best public relations over the previous editions – judging by the number of election petitions and allegations of improprieties that crop up soon after the final results are announced.

If past experiences are anything to go by, there will most likely be a number of issues that arise during polling that will not only question and test the ethical standards and expectations that we as a nation put on this important process but also show far we have progressed as a nation as well.

The majority of voters in this country are the rural majority. In fact, apart from the electorates that are within the boundaries of the provincial capitals and the precious few urban settings, the masses will come from the districts and the electorates they fall into.

That means they will either be illiterate or at best semi-literate.

So what can we hope for from these voters?

As mentioned in our previous editorial, political parties must disseminate their policies to the masses in a way that allows them to make the best choice they can according to the dictates of their conscience and of course their politics.

Or in other words, what is most important to them.

That is a big responsibility for parties, especially those formed recently.

The process cannot be any more simplified then that.

Should we expect that they will be able to choose wisely, or be able to discern who the best man for the job to represent them is?

While this is a valid concern understandably held by many educated citizens, it is not nearly as important as the question of whether the people in each electorate, and in each ward, will be allowed to cast their vote without any form of threat, duress, intimidation and coercion.

And in some cases without being duped by unscrupulous electioneers and their cohorts.

The instances of block voting is an issue in some electorates with anecdotal evidence from one electorate in the Highlands region where ballot papers were filled out enmass in favour of a certain candidate.

The reason given for such a situation to come about was that the people were all in agreement about who they wanted in Parliament and this was ostensibly the easiest and quickest way to that goal.

While in some instances this may be a practical solution to the difficulties that running elections in remote and logistically challenging locations, it still undermines the electoral process and the people’s rights as voters.

Let us not forget that Papua New Guinea is a democracy (as opposed to a meritocracy) and therefore citizens, regardless of what they believe in or hold as important, have the constitutional and human right to choose as they see fit.

The key here is freedom.

The people are free to vote, unfettered by expectations of the tribe, clan or family and the other forces that may come to bear on them.

While there is something to be said for loyalties and voting along established lines, the practice of casting one’s ballot is still and should always be seen as a personal act for a collective goal – to choose society’s mandated leaders.

The plebeians must always keep the power to choose who will rule and/or govern them.

At the 2017 general election, the authorities have perhaps the foremost responsibility on their shoulders to ensure that this is the case.

The voters’ democratic right to elect a leader of their choice must be protected.

That much they deserve.

