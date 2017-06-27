Give workers time to vote, O’Neill says

PRIME Minister Peter O’Neill has called on employers to allow time for their employees to go and vote, and to not impose penalties on those seeking to exercise their constitutional rights.

“When voting takes place in your area, all employers should allow time for their staff to go and place their votes, and not impose penalties,” O’Neill said.

“Voting is a constitutional right for our people and I call on all employers to respect this right of their employees.

“Now is the time for employers to demonstrate their support for our democracy in a most simple way – by giving time for staff to vote.

“For Government offices, it is expected that staff voting on a particular day will be able to take the day off to do so.”

O’Neill said while there had been some complications in the first few days of voting, polling was proceeding well through the commitment of election officials, security personnel and observers.

“When you look at previous elections, it is fair to say that the 2017 elections are off to a stronger start than other years,” he said.

“I hope all eligible Papua New Guineans will exercise their right to vote for the next Parliament of our nation.”

Like this: Like Loading...