Giving hope to prisoners

I support the concerns raised by Daniel Mollen, the president of the Correctional Services Employees’ Association (CSEAPNG) over the prolonged delay of parole board meetings and the functions of the Release on Licence and Power of Mercy committees.

It appears that the only avenue that is functioning, albeit at a very minimum level, for prisoners is the parole process.

Another avenue where prisoners may be considered for release from prison is through the Release on Licence (ROL) scheme.

However, for reasons unknown this committee, which is administered under the Department of Justice and Attorney-General has failed its purpose and role.

It is hoped that new Minister for Justice and Attorney-General Davis Steven will change things around and reactivate the ROL committee.

Supporter

Prisoner Release Scheme

