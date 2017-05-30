Glare, Hetra depart for Jets

HELA Wigmen’s Warren Glare and Benjamin Hetra are finally departing for Queensland Intrust Super Cup side Ipswich Jets after their sports visas were finally approved.

Glare travelled to join his new team yesterday and Hetra will travel later this week.

Jets also have the Pandia brothers (Sebastian and Richard) so the players will fit in well, Wigmen board chairman Andy Hetra said yesterday.

The arrangement was made possible through the partnership of Jets and Wigmen facilitated by their sponsor Kroton, a subsidiary of Kumul Petroleum Holdings under the Marcus Bai Project.

Hetra said it had been a long wait for the duo after the announcement made in March this year.

They will be on professional sports visas under this arrangement, with a professional immigration agent handling it.

“We would like to thank our sponsor and hope to continue to create this additional pathway apart from the existing Hunters programme.

“Our aim is to expose as many players as we can and open up career pathways for them in rugby league.

“It’s up to the players to grab the opportunity and to excel and move on.

“Jets have been very supportive since the agreement came into existence.

“We hope that Glare and Hetra will be good ambassadors of the Kroton Wigmen brand and set high standards for the next batch of players to follow suit.”

Like this: Like Loading...