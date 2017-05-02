Glenn to lead the Cook Is

BRISBANE Broncos forward Alex Glenn will lead the Cook Islands in Saturday’s rugby league test against Papua New Guinea at Campbelltown Stadium, Sydney.

The Auckland-born Glenn has played two matches for the Cook Islands since making his debut in 2010 and the 28 year old also earned 12 test caps for New Zealand (between 2011 and 2015).

The Cook Islands last played PNG in rugby league international in 2009 when they faced off against the Kumuls in Port Moresby during the Pacific Cup final at the Llloyd Robson Oval on Nov 1.

PNG beat the Cooks 42-14.

PNG are ranked 15th in the Rugby League International Federation rankings while Cook Islands are No.19.

Apart from Glen, the Cooks will pack NRL experience with Newcastle Knights forward Sam Mataora and former Penrith Panthers half Isaac John. The rest of the squad features some of the rising talent in the NRL with Raiders forward Makahesi Makatoa, Parramatta Eels’ Matara Niukore and Wests Tigers’ Esan Marsters.

Marquee names that were in contention for the Cooks in Roosters prop Dylan Napa and Eels centre Brad Takairangi were unavalable.

Cook Islands: Alex Glenn (Brisbane Broncos), Makahesi Makatoa (Canberra Raiders), Reubenn Rennie, Isaac John (Mounties), Geoff Daniela (St Mary’s, NSW), Sam Mataora (Newcastle Knights), Marata Niukore (Parramatta Eels), Moses Noovao-McGreal (Sunshine Coast Falcons), Reuben Porter (Sydney Roosters), Kobe Tararo (Gold Coast Titans), Jonathon Ford (Toulouse Olympique, France), David Munro (Townsville Blackhawks), Carne Doyle-Manga, Ezra Howe Jr (Tweed Heads Seagulls), Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad (NZ Warriors), Uiti Baker (West Newcastle, NSW), Esan Marsters (Wests Tigers), Aaron Teroi (Newcastle Thunder, UK).

Like this: Like Loading...