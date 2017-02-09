Global assures residents that K119m project will be completed on time

THE Global Construction Company is now completing the road from Bavaroko Drive down to Vadavada, Taurama roundabout before going to the Taurama Army Barracks.

The roads from Taurama Army Barracks roundabout to Taurama Tuna Bay roundabout to 6-Mile Dogura place linking Magi Highway have already been completed.

The K119 million two years contract awarded to Global construction will be expected to be completed by May.

The 7km four lane road project is complimented by both water and electricity.

Global Construction has been engaged to build the road from Bavaroko Drive, Port Moresby Grammer School roundabout to Taurama Army Barracks.

From the barracks, a four lane has been constructed to 6-Mile to create access for motorists travelling into the city from the Magi Highway.

The unpredictable wet season of Port Moresby is at its peak however the Global Construction project is going well ahead as scheduled.

The Global Construction is currently constructing Pit Holes for the drainage and will be placing the drainage pipes so that rain water can flow through those pipes into the main drain without causing any havoc.

In a statement, Global Construction assured residents living along the area that the road will be completed on time and the quality is guaranteed.

