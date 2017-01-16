Global internet use a growing issue

GOLBAL internet use is a growing issue with the National Information and Communications Technology Authority (Nicta) aiming to mitigate this through awareness.

Nicta chief executive officer told The National that this was a consideration for the authority while highlighting initiatives such as cybercrime.

“The abuse and illegal use of ICT (information and communication technology) service is a global problem,” Punaha said.

“Papua New Guinea can try to mitigate this abuse through awareness and other options.”

He said the only two countries in the world which could completely censor the internet were North Korea and China.

North Korea does not allow open access and is very limited. In China, because they can afford it, they put up a firewall for that,” Punaha said.

“So when it comes to censoring, it is very difficult for any government. We are undertaking awareness and publicity for people to be on the alert.

“The cybercrime legislation is one step but we need training for law enforcers because hacking and money laundering are offences under the Cybercrime bill.”

Punaha also highlighted the concern that internet service providers were owned by foreign governments.

“This has been a major concern in the world with some major service-providers being owned by the State.”

Like this: Like Loading...