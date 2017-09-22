Go Hunters go

PRIME Minister Peter O’Neill has led the cheering and the chorus of “best wishes” as three teams prepare to represent the nation in the rugby league arena this weekend.

“This is a great weekend for rugby league in PNG,” O’Neil said.

It starts on Saturday at the National Sports Stadium when the PNG PM’s 13 play the Australian PM’s 13 in an annual fixture with a focus on healthy communities and lifestyles.

As the curtain-raiser to that match, history will be made when the national women’s rugby league teams of PNG and Australia face each other for the first time.

“We wish both the PM’s 13 and our national women’s team every success on Saturday,” O’Neill said.

Then on Sunday, focus will shift to Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane when the PNG Hunters meet the Sunshine Coast Falcons in the grand final of the Intrust Super Cup.

“On behalf of the people of PNG, it gives me great pleasure to extend to the PNG Hunters best wishes for victory,” O’Neill said.

“Ever since the PNG Hunters were first admitted to the competition, the team has represented PNG and our national sport, rugby league, in the best spirit of the game and our nation.

“Sunday marks a most significant achievement for the PNG Hunters, for the players, coach, and officials.

“Playing in the grand final for the first time, after winning the minor premiership, is a mark of the success the PNG Hunters have achieved in a short period of time in a highly competitive competition. The coaches, players, officials, and sponsors have achieved great success this season.

“We wish you a safe game, and a truly historic victory on Sunday.”

Governor-General Sir Bob Dadae said “win or lose”, the country was proud of what the Hunters had achieved.

Marum told The National yesterday that they were not putting any pressure on themselves ahead of the match.

“As long as the boys go out there and play their best football and remember what we’ve work hard for, that’s all that matters,” he said.

The team leaves for Brisbane at 3pm today.

