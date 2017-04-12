Go through Lands Dept, locals told

LANDOWNERS claiming compensation for their land acquired by state during the colonial administration should liaise with the Department of Lands and Physical Planning, an official says.

Director impact projects Lazarus Malesa told The National that the department had records of all the State-acquired land during colonial administration and the landowners should verify the information before claiming compensation.

Responding to compensation claims by Imala and Epoepo land groups from the Kairuku area in Central, Malesa said that land on which the Catholic Church and the Veifa’a Nursing School were built on was acquired by the State previously.

“It was a small portion. It is an acquired standard land. The mission over the years had expanded and had gone beyond their boundary,” he said.

“The landowners took surveyors to identify the boundary and found that the church had moved out of the boundary, which they shouldn’t have done.”

The landowners of the Imala land portions 205 and 407 had approached the Minister for Lands for compensation for land usage for the past 50 years and to start rental payment on lease-lease back basis.

Malesa said the church should have consulted the landowners if there was need for expansion.

He said the church should have written to the Department of Lands and Physical Planning to acquire some land to accommodate their purposes.

“The problem is the church has been very quiet and the landowners have been coming and going and they were pushing for compensation.

“I advised them that they should work on the land which the church had encroached onto the customary land.

“I told them to fix this first because the process would be much quicker and faster.”

