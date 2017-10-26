I take this time to acknowledge PNG Rugby Football League chairman Sandis Tsaka, his management and staff, corporate sponsors, individuals, people of PNG and fans around the world for your support of the PNG Kumuls.

The red “V” on the gold jersey, the red shorts and the socks are just beautiful.

Rugby league is our national sport so we must take pride in our colours.

This is the most-outstanding Kumuls’ jersey of all time.

The Kumuls in the 70s, 80s and 90s wore it.

It resembles the flag of Papua New Guinea.

It represents the Kumul nation, the people of PNG and the spiritual home of rugby league.

After looking at all the 14 different countries’ jerseys, PNG’s is the most-beautiful, colourful and outstanding.

Please keep this jersey forever and do not alter it again down the line.

I like to call it the PNG flag jersey.

It’s up to our boys to be mentally and physically tough in every game in their pool, and make it to the finals.

Defend strongly, run hard, tackle hard and limit ball handling errors.

Most of all, read and understand your opponents’ set plays, look at their body language, and understand what they are planning on doing next.

Be switched on, be on the ball.

If we can understand every teams’ game plan and every set, we can hit the jackpot.

Stop seeing other nations as “world champions” because then you don’t get to play your best footy.

We can beat any team.

You got to have the mental toughness to compete until the final siren.

If our boys can have this mentality, we are in for something big.

Remember: No one in this whole universe was born a world champion.

It’s anybody’s game.

To every Kumul, I know you are very proud to represent your country.

Make us proud.

Please give your 150 per cent into every game you play.

Go the mighty PNG Kumuls.

Elijah Malpakam

Melbourne

