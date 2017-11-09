Go PNG Kumuls

KUMULS have the tendency to fall away in away matches.

They rely too much on the home crowd support.

Kumuls will play the all-too-important finals away from home.

They must be mentally conditioned to carry the eight million people of PNG with them. Cheering for them in their heart, mind and spirits.

I suggest professional sports psychologists be engaged to condition Kumuls before they leave our shores.

If we can be mentally conditioned to play away games like the home games, our Kumul can be the last team standing at the end of the World Cup final.

Go Kumuls.

Neme Golalo,

Morata

