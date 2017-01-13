We have goal-kickers to cover loss, Marum says

By ISAAC LIRI

THE departure of PNG Hunters co-caption and ace goal-kicker Noel Zeming has left a hole to fill as Michael Marum revealed his alternatives for the kicking duties the 2017 season.

Filling in well for Zeming last year, Marum spoke of halfback Ase Boas as the man to carry the goal-kicking duties this year as well as Israel Eliab, Bland Abavu and Silas Gahuna.

Although the SP-sponsored team will be missing Zeming’s accuracy (the Morobe man had a 79 per cent strike rate) Marum believed his other options would well.

“Unfortunately we don’t have Noel for 2017 but we have other goal kickers available,” Marum said.

“We’re working on our main kickers in Ase (Boas) and Israel (Eliab) but we’ve also got Watson Boas, Gahuna Silas and Bland Abavu there so we’re covered,” he said.

Marum admitted that although many of the options had no goal kicking experience in the Q-Cup he was satisfied the first choice kickers would do the job.

“Most of this boys kick in the Digicel Cup and the Q-Cup is the next level up so it will be a good experience for some of them,” Marum said.

