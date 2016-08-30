Goals galore in city soccer comp

By HENRY MORABANG

MACLAREN and Cosmos had a field day on the weekend, recording high scores in their respective matches during the Port Moresby Soccer Association FA Cup competition played at the Correctional Services training oval in Bomana, Port Moresby.

Maclaren, led by Cyril Muta and Paschal Wojam, had too much tact for Mainium, finding the net four times while Mainium replied only once.

In the other high-scoring affair, Cosmos, led by Hekari United fullback Sammy Campbel, proved too strong for the aging PNG Masters led by Joe Aisa, Francis Moiyap, Kisakiu Posman, Moni Kalong and goalkeeper Willie Bera, winning 4-0.

The win by Maclaren should put them in front of the men’s Pool A points ladder.

They are up against Vitias, Kokoda Warriors, Amazon Bay Simple Juniors and CTI Kings.

In men’s Pool B, Cosmos will have a difficult task when they face Momase, Blue Kumuls, PS Roots and Dekena Bays.

In men’s Pool C, Erima Fly Overs, Blue Kumul 2, Mungkas and Rapatona will vie for the top spot.

As of last weekend, Yamaros was lucky to win by beating Guria 2-1 while Erima drew with Blue Kumul 2 (0-0).

The Mungkas and Rapatona match ended in a scoreless draw.

In the women’s matches, Guria, led by ageless Miriam Lanta, drew with Tarangau 0-0, while Rapatona forfeited Mungkas.

Tarangau had several good opportunities but their finishing let them down.

Otherwise, Magie Kaipu, Jessica Kavulio, Elvina Arisa and Daisy Torovi were outstanding.

Guria had several representative players but their lack of coordination let them down.

Skipper Esther Kurabi and Samantha Peninsa need to organise their team if they are serious about winning the women’s FA Cup this season.

