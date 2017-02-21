God always has the last say, are we listening?

WE may have our plans but without God, it will not work out as you think for sure.

It was true before and it will always be true that God’s way is still the best as it is perfect.

We may lose loved ones or even materials for that cause, yet it remains true.

The 2017 general election is just around the corner and for sure all wants their respective candidates to win the sit.

However, God still have the last say to everything that has ever happened and that will soon take place.

By the same token, students must also realise that they may have their plans but only God will determine whether that will happen or not.

I always wanted to be a surgical doctor but now I am studying journalism. Even though this is an unknown terrain for me, I am humble enough to say that every path that God leads you to, he will always provide.

That is the same for most people who once had their dreams shattered but they found out that God’s will is the best.

You may be someone who is pursuing a job, or even a course that you never intended to pursue.

God’s plan is still the best. He knows your tomorrow even before you face it and this should encourage all of us to seek and follow His plan.

For everything that we do, God has the last say always.

This country is regarded as a Christian nation but is God’s plan prevailing or not?

Glen Burua

DWU, Madang

